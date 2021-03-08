HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce are among community groups working together to set up vaccination plans for critical infrastructure workers in the region when Phase 1B Tier 3 begins Monday, March 15.
Hannibal Regional has been designated a high-throughput vaccination center for Missouri — covering Missouri Highway Patrol Troop B. Gov. Mike Parson recently announced critical infrastructure employees will be eligible for the vaccine with the next tier. Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said a team approach will use the strengths and connections of various groups to connect employers with Hannibal Regional regarding the decision to get vaccines for employees.
“It’s just been really great — not only right now, as we prepare to get into the next tier of vaccinations — but as a whole,” Disselhorst said. “During the whole pandemic, the partnerships that our community has developed during this time and strengthened has been one of the good outcomes of a not-so-good situation.”
Critical infrastructure includes employees in the fields of education, childcare, communications, government and the dams sector, energy sector, food/agriculture sector, nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector, transportation systems sector and water and wastewater systems sector.
Disselhorst said Hannibal Regional’s leadership role has been crucial at each stage of the pandemic. People from other communities have come to Hannibal to receive their vaccinations, and she’s heard compliments about the team approach and the organization of the process.
“We really appreciate Hannibal Regional for stepping up and taking a leadership role throughout this time, but especially when it comes to vaccinating people,” Disselhorst said. “That’s going to help us get our economy and our businesses and our community back to normal a little bit sooner than we otherwise would have without their work.”
Disselhorst was reaching out to local childcare facilities Monday, making sure they knew about the new tier and how to contact Hannibal Regional. The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 573-221-1101.
Employers in the latest tier and in the Troop B service area are encouraged to contact Hannibal Regional at 573-629-3576 or 573-629-3579, or email J.D. Dodd at jd.dodd@hannibalregional.org to get their businesses signed up.
Employees in Phase 1B, Tier 3 who do not receive information from their employer may make appointments beginning Tuesday, March 9, by calling the vaccine line at 573-629-3570.
“We are excited to enter this next phase and hope our employers and employees will access this vaccine in protecting workers and our community!” Hannibal Regional Marketing Coordinator Robin Colgrove said in a release.