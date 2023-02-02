Hannibal Regional Cardiac Services critical to local resident’s survival

HANNIBAL — Zelda Coleman, of Hannibal, walks three miles a day on average and felt she was doing everything she could to be proactive in her health. Slowly, Coleman noticed herself feeling increasingly tired and started to experience pain and heaviness in her arms.
“It was a dull ache and the more I walked I noticed I could push through it, until one day I couldn’t,” Coleman said.
One afternoon when trying to complete her normal walking exercise, Coleman’s arm and chest pain became so intense she knew it was time to get to the hospital. Her husband drove her to Hannibal Regional Hospital, dropping Zelda at the emergency room entrance.
“My husband went to park the car and when he returned, they were already working on me!” she said.
Coleman was experiencing a heart attack. At this point, every second was crucial.
“It was a shock because I’ve never had any heart issues and I’m a fairly healthy person,” Coleman explained.
Coleman was admitted to the hospital and started on medication to keep her artery open. The next day, Dr. David Lemons, cardiac interventionalist at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, performed a heart catheterization, which revealed that Zelda had a 99 percent blockage of her left anterior descending coronary artery — the main artery in the front of the heart.
Medical staff opened the artery and placed a stent, and Coleman was able to begin her recovery with minimal damage.
“Dr. Lemons had previously taken care of my neighbor, so I had heard of him. I’m so thankful we have doctors with his capabilities right here in Hannibal!
“I could not have asked for nicer nurses. I was really impressed with how efficient and caring all of the staff were,” Coleman said.
Coleman will now begin seeing Dr. Richard Valuck, a cardiologist at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, for regular heart checkups. She plans to complete the Cardiac Rehab program to help her regain strength and get back to her normal pace of life.
“I have known Dr. Valuck for years through church. I like that he takes his time with me, even stopping to pray. It means a lot to me,” Coleman said.
More information and appointment scheduling at Hannibal Regional Cardiac Services is available by calling 573-629-3500.
