Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.