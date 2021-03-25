HANNIBAL — Beginning April 1, Hannibal Regional, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to Missouri residents in Phase 2.
Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri will be expanding the group of Missourians eligible to receive the COVID vaccine to include Equity & Economic Recovery. Criteria for this phase can be found at: covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase2/.
The Equity and Economic Recovery Phase includes Missourians who work in libraries, chemical sector, commercial facilities sector, construction sector, critical manufacturing sector, defense industrial base sector, financial services sector, remaining employees in the food/agriculture sector, government and higher education, along with disproportionately affected populations and people who are homeless.
Appointments can be made online at hannibalregional.org or by calling the vaccine line at 573-629-3570 beginning Thursday, March 25. Vaccine appointments are available to those in the new phase as well as those who have met previous criteria for eligibility. Hannibal Regional staff are excited to enter this next phase and hope individuals meeting this criteria access this vaccine in protecting the community.