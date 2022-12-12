Hannibal Regional Auxiliary volunteer receives Senior Service Award

HANNIBAL — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presented a Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award to Janet Taylor, of Palmyra, Mo., for her dedicated years of volunteer service to the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. Taylor worked for more than 40 years at Hannibal Regional and now focuses her time to giving back to the community.
“Janet is an inspiration to us all and we are so thankful that she is a part of our Auxiliary,” said Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award is intended to promote and highlight the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities, including their work as volunteers.
Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is always looking for new volunteers. There are several areas within the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System where volunteers can give their time, including activities with patients, Judy's Boutique gift shop and the Caring Cup.
More information is available by calling J.D. Dodd at 573-248-5272.
