Hannibal Regional Auxiliary volunteer receives Senior Service Award

Hannibal Regional Auxiliary volunteer Janet Taylor receives the Lieutenant Governor's Senior Service Award on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Pictured from left, Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Hannibal Healthcare System; Louis Riggs, Missouri State Representative; Janet Taylor; and Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lieutenant Governor.

HANNIBAL — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presented a Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award to Janet Taylor, of Palmyra, Mo., for her dedicated years of volunteer service to the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. Taylor worked for more than 40 years at Hannibal Regional and now focuses her time to giving back to the community.

“Janet is an inspiration to us all and we are so thankful that she is a part of our Auxiliary,” said Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

