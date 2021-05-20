HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxilians were busy arranging a wide variety of used books for all ages for their annual used book sale fundraiser on Wednesday morning, with a two-year supply of donated books combining with a strong turnout and leading to what was likely the biggest sale to date.
Each year, the volunteers with the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary put on fundraisers to benefit patients and staff throughout the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The used book sale is one of the most popular events each year, along with the upcoming Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane. Auxilian Peggy Walley and Past President Bob Schreiner looked at all the different genres of books donated by Auxiliary members.
Some of the books end up in the collections of fellow team members, while others are ready for a new home with members of the general public. Schreiner pointed out many of those customers are visiting with patients or family members.
“We’re able to provide other reading materials, from children’s books to mysteries, novels, historical books,” Schreiner said. “Being able to pass that along at a significantly reduced price, all the funds are going to back into the Auxiliary, which then goes back into the hospital system in some way to provide services.”
Schreiner said the small books “reach a lot of different areas” as the sales add up. The Wish List program provides scholarships for employees who want to further their education. Guest and Volunteer Services Director Alicia Rollins commended all the volunteers for their efforts.
“The events definitely wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for volunteers working so hard,” she said. “Of course, all of the funds then do go back to the patients and the guests that we serve here at Hannibal Regional.”
Rollins said the book sale was extremely successful so far.
“We have been incredibly busy, and we’re very grateful for all the support,” she said, mentioning she expected the garage sale to bring similar results with a record number of items for sale. Masks will be required at the event.
Development Coordinator Chris Maune expressed her gratitude for the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary’s efforts.
“The Auxiliary does so much to support everything we do, like the Hannibal Cannibal. They’re a fantastic group,” Development Coordinator Chris Maune said.
More information and volunteer opportunities with the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary are available by calling Rollins at 573-248-5272.