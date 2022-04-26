HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary recently recognized Bob Schreiner as the Volunteer of the Year for 2020 and Brenda Newell as the Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
The awards were presented during the annual Service Awards luncheon April 25 at the Hannibal Country Club.
Since joining Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, Schreiner has given over 5,300 hours in service and is a past president of the Auxiliary. He volunteers his time at the reception desk and vaccine clinics. Schreiner also serves as chairperson of the Luncheon – Program/Hospitality Committee and serves on the Special Projects Committee.
Since she joined Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, Newell has given over 2,700 hours in service and is the current vice president of the Auxiliary. She volunteers her time at the reception desk, vendor sales and vaccine clinics. Schreiner also coordinates all the vendor sales throughout the year at Hannibal Regional.
Other presentations during the annual Service Awards Luncheon included Honorary Memberships, which were given to Delores Bergmann, Sharon Laser, Jackie Schnelle, John Griffin and Loretta Bringer. Special Recognitions were presented to Jane Hood, Carolyn Schreiner, Raymond Taylor, Kay Latta and Connie Roberts. The Auxiliary also presented an Outstanding New Member award to Carolyn Schreiner for 2020 and Jackie Serbin for 2021.
Another very special award presented this year was the President’s Call to Service Award. This prestigious recognition is only for those who have served over 4,000 hours. The 2020-2021 recipients were Mary Pipkin, Betty Anderson and Marcia Freeman.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was formed in 1993 to help patients, families and visitors in a variety of ways and contribute to the community. With more than 215 members today, the Auxiliary donates about 25,000 hours of service each year.
The Auxiliary provides service in several areas including Judy’s Boutique, James E. Cary Cancer Center, Hannibal Children’s Center, reception desk and waiting rooms.
Community members are encouraged to help make Hannibal Regional Auxiliary even stronger. People who like to help others, organize, create, cook, network and contribute to the community are invited to become a part of the Auxiliary.
More information is available by visiting hannibalregional.org or calling 573-248-5272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.