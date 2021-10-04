HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is teaming up with Collette Vacations to offer an online presentation spotlighting an upcoming travel opportunity, Discover Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.
Interested travelers can learn more about traveling on the Discover Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria trip by viewing a free, online presentation from Lora Carlson, a local Collette representative. The online presentations are available by visiting hannibalregional.org/ColletteTrips.
The Discover Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria trip departs March 31, 2022 for 10 days and includes 12 meals. Participants will have the opportunity to journey through mountain scenery and cities while experiencing three Alpine countries. Accommodations include four nights each in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bern and the charming Alpine city of Innsbruck.
Also, people can ride the legendary GoldenPass Panoramic Train from Montreux to the Alpine ski resort of Gstaad, explore Lucerne, the "Swiss Paradise on the Lake” and visit Mozart's birthplace and the Mirabell Gardens, featured in the "Sound of Music," in Salzburg. The trip includes a tour of the fairy-tale castle, Neuschwanstein.
Visitors will also get to sample traditional regional cuisine, including cheese fondue, at some of the oldest and most famous restaurants in Europe.
A portion of the trip proceeds will benefit Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. When booking any trip with Collette Vacations, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary can benefit when someone asks their Collette representative for more information and mentions Hannibal Regional Auxiliary.
More information about either trip or the opportunity to RSVP for the free informational meeting are available by calling 573-248-5272.