Hannibal Regional Auxiliary invites community members to Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction

HANNBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary invites everyone to the Ninth Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Glitz Gala, officially sponsored by the Century 21 Broughton Team and Area Home Services, benefits the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary.
Tickets are required for the evening and space is limited. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased by calling 573-248-5272. Your ticket includes appetizers and wine. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to view each jewelry item up for auction before the bidding begins.
The proceeds from the Glitz Gala will help Hannibal Regional Auxiliary fulfill their pledge to the Building BETTER Tomorrows campaign. The Building BETTER Tomorrows campaign assists with projects that help Hannibal Regional increase surgical capacity, expand and improve critical care areas and invest in the future through delivery rooms.
More information about Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is available by contacting J.D. Dodd at 573-248-5272 or visiting hrhonline.org.
