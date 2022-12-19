Hannibal Regional Auxiliary demonstrates compassionate giving

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was able to generously support Hannibal Regional Healthcare System in 2022.
During their December Board Meeting, Auxiliary members presented a check for $112,712 to Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The funds will go toward fulfilling their pledge to the Building Better Tomorrows campaign.
With more than 250 volunteers, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary gives many hours of service to Hannibal Regional every year. Service is the heart of the Auxiliary and its main purpose. This year the Auxiliary theme was “Hands That Share, Hearts That Care”.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary has been sharing their time and energy for years. Even though COVID stopped all volunteering for a while, volunteers stepped right back when it was safe to do so, recharged their volunteer spirit, brushed off that black vest, and asked, "Where do you need me?” Hannibal Regional and the community they serve are better because of the volunteers’ sharing hands. In addition to their sharing hands, their caring hearts have helped so many.
“Their willingness to help those in need both within the community and among team members at Hannibal Regional is admirable,” Hannibal Regional Auxiliary President Kim Ahrens said.
Do you enjoy helping others? Are you looking for a way to have a positive impact on our community? Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is always looking for new volunteers. There are several areas within the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System where you could volunteer your time, including activities with patients, Judy's Boutique gift shop and the Caring Cup.
More information is available by calling J.D. Dodd at 573-248-5272.
