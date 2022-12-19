Hannibal Regional Auxiliary demonstrates compassionate giving

Members of the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary present a $112,712 donation to the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System toward the Building Better Tomorrows Campaign. Pictured from left, J.D. Dodd, director of Guest/Volunteer Services; Kim Ahrens, Auxiliary president; Dr. Wendy Harrington, Hannibal Regional Foundation president and CEO; Lucas Peters, Hannibal Regional Foundation Board chair and Todd Ahrens, Hannibal Regional president and CEO.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was able to generously support Hannibal Regional Healthcare System in 2022.

During their December Board Meeting, Auxiliary members presented a check for $112,712 to Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The funds will go toward fulfilling their pledge to the Building Better Tomorrows campaign.

