Hannibal Regional Auxiliary demonstrates compassionate giving

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was able to generously support Hannibal Regional Healthcare System this year despite the many challenges faced.
The Auxiliary presented a check for $80,000 toward their pledge to Hannibal Regional. Other projects funded by the Auxiliary include scholarships for Hannibal Regional team members, coloring books, puppets and the Wish List Program, totaling more than $10,000 additionally.
“The year 2020 will be remembered as one of social distancing, postponements, cancellations, and a disruption of normal everyday activities. While the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary experienced all of these, through the efforts of many, fund raising events still managed to occur; the Gift Shop and Caring Cup remained open, allowing a check for $80,000 to be presented to the Hannibal Regional Foundation,” 2020 Auxiliary President Robert Schreiner said. “With closures and personal incomes affected, the importance of being able to maintain our commitment to our community is hard to measure. We are thankful for the support shown this past year, and hope 2021 will see a return to normal.”
More information about Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is available by visiting hannibalregional.org/volunteer.