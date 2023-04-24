Hannibal Regional Auxiliary celebrates its volunteers

Hannibal Regional Auxiliary honored volunteers during the Service Awards Luncheon Monday, April 17 at the Hannibal Country Club. Pictured from left, JD Dodd, Hannibal Regional Director of Guest and Volunteer Services; Brenda Newell, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary President; Janet and Raymond Taylor; and Wendy Harrington, Hannibal Regional Foundation President & CEO.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was pleased to recognize Raymond and Janet Taylor as the Volunteers of the Year for 2022 at the annual Service Awards Luncheon on Monday, April 17 at the Hannibal Country Club.

Since joining Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, Raymond Taylor has given over 2,800 hours in service to the Auxiliary. He volunteers his time at the reception desk, blood drives and was an instrumental part of all COVID vaccine clinics. Janet Taylor has given over 4,000 hours in service since she joined Hannibal Regional Auxiliary and is the current Recruitment and Retention Chair of the Auxiliary. She volunteers her time at the reception desk, vendor sales, blood drives, bake sales and was also a major part of the vaccine clinics.

