Hannibal Regional Auxiliary celebrates its volunteers

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was pleased to recognize Raymond and Janet Taylor as the Volunteers of the Year for 2022 at the annual Service Awards Luncheon on Monday, April 17 at the Hannibal Country Club.
Since joining Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, Raymond Taylor has given over 2,800 hours in service to the Auxiliary. He volunteers his time at the reception desk, blood drives and was an instrumental part of all COVID vaccine clinics. Janet Taylor has given over 4,000 hours in service since she joined Hannibal Regional Auxiliary and is the current Recruitment and Retention Chair of the Auxiliary. She volunteers her time at the reception desk, vendor sales, blood drives, bake sales and was also a major part of the vaccine clinics.
Other presentations during the annual Service Awards Luncheon included Honorary Memberships, which were given to Mary Frances Quinlin, Gerry Lehenbauer, Betty Anderson, Edna Church and Marilyn Tucker. Special Recognitions were presented to Judy Gooden, Mike Morris, Amy Erwin and Shirley Jean Jackson. The Auxiliary also presented an Outstanding New Member award to Jan Schaeffer.
Another very special award presented this year was the President's Call to Service Award. This prestigious recognition is only for those who have served over 4,000 hours. The 2022 recipient was Bette Durbin.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was formed in 1993 to help patients, families and visitors in a variety of ways and contribute to the community. Today, with over 215 members, the Auxiliary donates approximately 25,000 hours of service each year. The Auxiliary provides service in several areas including Judy’s Boutique, James E. Cary Cancer Center, Hannibal Children’s Center, reception desks, waiting rooms and more.
Community members are encouraged to help make Hannibal Regional Auxiliary even stronger. If you like to help others, organize, create, cook, network and contribute to your community, become a part of the Auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.