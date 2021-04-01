Hannibal Regional administers 25,000th COVID-19 vaccination dose

HANNIBAL — On Tuesday, March 30, Hannibal Regional celebrated a major milestone since beginning to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community in January: the 25,000th vaccination dose was administered during the clinic held onsite.
Jerry Ketsenburg, of New London, Mo., was the recipient of this celebratory vaccine.
“A special thanks to our vaccine clinic team members and volunteers for providing this important protection to our community,” Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional said.
As new tiers of the COVID-19 vaccination program continue to open in Missouri, Hannibal Regional encourages people to pre-register at hannibalregional.org or call the COVID vaccine hotline at 573-629-3570.
Hannibal Regional continues to be a leader in the region as a designated high throughput COVID-19 vaccination site for Missouri.
Hannibal Regional is honored to celebrate this significant milestone with the community, and staff and faculty are grateful for the opportunity to provide people with a way to get on the path back to normal.
People are invited to celebrate on social media with the hashtags #LoveHannibalRegional and #GettingBacktoBETTER.