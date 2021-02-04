Hannibal Ramp Park opens March 6

HANNIBAL — The opening day for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is March 6. The Ramp Park, which is sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be open noon to dark weekends in March, weather permitting.
“Riding, skating, or scootering at the Hannibal Ramp Park is fun. Who doesn’t want to get out and have more fun in their day?" said Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park. "The Hannibal Ramp Park is a great place where youth can get outside and get active practicing the sport they love. “
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends. An annual pass costs $35.
Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
Starting April 1, the Ramp Park will be open after school on weekdays as well, 4 p.m. to dark.
The Ramp Park opened 16 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with six-foot drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail.