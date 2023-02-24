HANNIBAL — The opening day for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is March 4.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 4:26 am
HANNIBAL — The opening day for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is March 4.
The Ramp Park, which is part of the Hannibal Parks & Recreation parks system, will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekends in March, weather permitting.
Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, said, “We’re providing space for athletes to hone their skills and stay active. The Ramp Park provides a place for visitors young and old, beginning and skilled, to meet and share experiences. For many youngsters, the Ramp Park becomes a home-away-from-home.”
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $3 and an annual pass costs $40.
Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
Starting April 3, the Ramp Park will be open after school on weekdays as well, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Ramp Park opened 18 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with 6 feet drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail.
