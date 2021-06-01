HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is taking advantage of an opportunity to seek an Economic Development Administration grant. If awarded the grant the city could potentially address a number of downtown issues, according to City Manager Lisa Peck.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall Peck presented a list of projects that could be undertaken if the city is successful in its pursuit of the EDA grant: downtown infrastructure improvements which would include upgrades to the electrical grid and replacement of the failing storm water culvert on North Street with associated pavement, trail and walking path improvements, replacement of gate well seals and other downtown walking trail improvements, and an additional river dock being built on property located north of the boat club.
According to Peck, the grant will likely be a joint application with the local port authority, which would be undertaking the dock project and associated infrastructure.
Peck added that the port authority will be requesting the city give the riverfront property on which the additional dock will be located as part of the local match for the grant.
The first step in the process was taken Tuesday night when the council approved issuing a request for qualifications for engineering. That step was required by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
In other business:
- Approval was given regarding the sale and consumption of alcohol on city-owned property during the Taste of Twain on Saturday, Sept. 11.
- A request for street closures was approved on Saturday, June 19, during the Juneteenth Celebration Parade.
- State Rep. Louis Riggs updated the council on the proposed Hannibal highway bypass. The council on a split 3-3 vote (Councilman Jeff Veach was absent) declined to offer its support for an environmental survey regarding the expressway. Sentiment was expressed to bring the matter up for a vote when the council next meets on June 15.
- A resolution was approved that would see Cunningham, Vogel and Rose, P.C., provide legal services to the Downtown Community Improvement District for a fee not to exceed $75,000.
- The appointment of Councilman Stefan Franke to the Hannibal Building Commission was approved.
- The director of finance position description was approved.
- The annual street materials bid awards were approved.
- Bills containing appropriations and payroll ordinances for fiscal year 2021-22 were given a first reading.
- A resolution containing budget amendment No. 3 was approved.
- A Government Accounting Standards Board 75 valuation engagement letter with Lewis and Ellis for $2,700 was approved.
- Bond payments in the amount of $1,068,848 were approved. The payments are for the 2013 series “A” and 2016 series.
- Final reading was given a bill concerning the Hannibal Regional Airport business plan and an airport aid agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in the amount of $67,500.