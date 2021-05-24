HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is purchasing a truck capable of meeting multiple municipal needs.
The acquisition of a SwapLoader hook lift truck was approved by the Hannibal City Council during its May 18 meeting.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the truck will be capable of hauling trash dumpsters as well as asphalt, rock and tree debris dumpsters.
The truck will save a significant amount of time when city forces are engaged in the demolition of residential and commercial structures.
“We have been working on a plan for the last year to purchase our own hook lift truck and dumpsters which would give us more control of the demo process,” Dorian wrote in a memo to the council. “It will allow us to tear down buildings at a faster rate and since we own the truck and dumpster we will save some money by not having to rent said dumpsters.
“Currently getting dumpsters at the rate in which we need them has been challenging. Specifically when it comes to building demos this inability to get dumpsters significantly slows down the demolition process. This leaves partially torn down structures for days which is dangerous and unpleasant for neighbors.”
Dorian noted that the truck and its accompanying gravel bed will enable the city to haul a larger amount of material from local asphalt plants.
“This will result in a savings of time and money by not making as many trips to the asphalt plants with our smaller trucks,” he said. “Another benefit is that we can also haul a larger quantity of sand, rock, etc., saving on time.”
Another use for the truck and dumpsters will be for the collection of trash during large special events and riverboat dockings.
“Currently we are at the mercy of the dumpster companies to provide a dumpster and pick up in a timely fashion,” Dorian said. “With events and riverboat dockings taking place on the weekends, dumpsters often sit full for days in the middle of the summer heat resulting in both an eyesore and unpleasant odor. With the ability to control our own dumpsters we can make sure the dumpsters are there on time, and as soon as they are full, we can remove them.”
The council approved accepting a bid of $104,500 from Cassone Truck and Equipment Sales. That cost will be spread among three city departments: Department of Public Works, $41,800; Street Department, $41,800; Parks Department, $20,900.
In addition to the 2010 International truck and hook lift system, Dorian said the initial plan is to buy one gravel bed dumpster, which will cost approximately $11,000, and three regular 30 yard dumpsters, which will cost about $6,300 apiece.