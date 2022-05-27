HANNIBAL — Staff members with the Hannibal Public School District will serve free breakfast and lunch June 6-17.
The free meals will be offered to students who are school age, as well as eligible adults who have a physical or mental disability.
The meals will be served at Hannibal Middle School, 4700 McMasters Ave., Veterans Elementary School, 790 Veterans Road, and the Early Childhood Center, 544 Veterans Road.
Hannibal Middle School staff will serve breakfast from 7:20-8 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At Veterans Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will follow from 11 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.
Early Childhood Center staff members will serve breakfast from 8:10-8:55 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon
