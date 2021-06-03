HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.
Amy Jo Allen, 27, faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual contact with a student.
The arrest stems from an investigation which began May 26 when the Hannibal Public School District notified Hannibal Police that a paraprofessional had allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student.
Allen remains in the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.