HANNIBAL — During the school year, children, teens and eligible adults over 18 get nutritious meals at school.
The Summer Food Service Program helps kids get the vital nutrition they need when school is out. This summer, a free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, June 14 — June 25 to school-aged children. The program is free of charge.
Locations:
Veterans Elementary School, 790 Veterans Road in Hannibal Breakfast: 7:50-8:50 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to noon
Early Childhood Center, 544 Veterans Road in Hannibal Breakfast: 8:10–8:55 a.m. Lunch: 11:10–11:55 a.m.
Hannibal Middle School, 4700 McMasters Avenue in Hannibal Breakfast: 7:30–8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon