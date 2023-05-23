HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District invites students for free breakfast and lunch Monday, June 5 to Friday to June 16.
Breakfast will be served from 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hannibal Middle School, 4700 McMasters Ave.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. at Veterans Elementary School, 790 Veterans Road.
Breakfast will also be served from 8:10-9:10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Early Childhood Center, 544 N. Veterans Road.
The meals will be available free of charge to all school aged children up to 18 years old. Eligible adults over the age of 18 are also invited to receive the meals. Eligible adults are those who have been determined to have a mental or physical disability by a state or local public educational agency and participate in a public or non-public private school program establishment for students with mental or physical disabilities.
