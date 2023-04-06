HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District is inviting public stakeholders to participate in its Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) process.
The district is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in the development of the plan, which will guide the district's work for the next five years. The public is invited to attend a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the cafeteria at Hannibal High School, 4500 McMasters Ave.
During this meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the CSIP process, provide feedback on current district initiatives and share ideas for future improvement efforts.
"We are committed to providing a high-quality education for all students, and the CSIP process is an important part of our ongoing efforts to continuously improve and enhance our programs and services," said Susan Johnson, Superintendent of the Hannibal Public School District. "We value the input of our community members, and their feedback is essential in helping us develop a strong plan that reflects the needs and priorities of our community.”
The Hannibal Public School District encourages all interested community members to attend the CSIP community forum.
