HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District is inviting public stakeholders to participate in its Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) process.

The district is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in the development of the plan, which will guide the district's work for the next five years. The public is invited to attend a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the cafeteria at Hannibal High School, 4500 McMasters Ave.

