Hannibal Public School District awarded funds for clean buses
COURIER-POST FILE PHOTO / DANNY HENLEY

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District 60 has utilized funding from incentive programs like the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program and the Missouri Propane Education & Research Council to reduce its carbon footprint with propane school buses.

Plans for a fully propane-fueled fleet are in the works.

