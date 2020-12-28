Friday, Dec. 18
• Police were called to several disturbances. A man was arrested at one home, and a woman at another home.
• Stealing was reported at 2859 James Road.
• After stealing was reported at Walmart, a woman was arrested.
• A burglary was reported in the 3200 block of St. Marys.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Fifth Street.
• Police were called to several accidents, and a male driver was ticketed at one.
• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.
Saturday, Dec. 19
• Stealing was reported at Walmart several times.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported.
• Police were called to disturbances, and a man was arrested on drug charges.
• Animal complaints were investigated, and verbal warnings were issued.
• Police checked the well being of people.
• A man was arrested after a burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Paris Avenue.
• Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Owens.
Sunday, Dec. 20
• A man and woman were arrested on drug and alcohol charges after an accident in the 2600 block of Bird.
• Property damage was reported n the 200 block of Munger Lane.
• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
• After police were called to a disturbance in progress at 3650 Stardust, two women were arrested for property damage and interfering with arrests, and one of them on three state warrants.
• A man was arrested on two state warrants, after stealing was reported at Walmart.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Several animal complaints were investigated.
• Police investigated reports of suspicious people.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on Broadway near Grand Avenue.
• Stealing was reported at Wendy’s restaurant.
• Police were called to several disturbances.
• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported on Munger Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• Suspicious people were reported.
• Animal complaints were investigated, and one dog owner was issued two written warnings.
• A man was arrested after property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street.
• Two abandoned vehicles were reported.
• Police were called to several traffic accidents, including an injury accident on Shinn Lane.
• Police responded to reports of disturbances, and a man was arrested at one home on a state warrant.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 271 Munger Lane.
• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
• After a leave-the-scene accident at 116 North Street, a man was later arrested for DWI, weapons charges and driving charges.
Thursday, Dec. 24
• Property maintenance complaints were received.
• A man was arrested at a local home for several drugs and unlawful use of weapons charges.
• After police received a suspicious person report, a man was arrested on a drug charge and on an out-of-state warrant.
• Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Ford Street.
• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
• Police checked the well being of several people on request.