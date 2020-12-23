HANNIBAL

Hannibal Police Department reports

Tuesday, Dec. 8

• Tampering was reported in the 3100 block of Palmyra Road.

• Police responded to several non-injury accidents and two injury accidents.

• Animal complaints were received.

• A motorists was ticketed after an injury accident in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street.

• Several people were arrested on drug charges.

• A burglary was reported in the 2400 block of Hope Street.

• Suspicious vehicles were reported.

• Numerous vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Reports of suspicious vehicles and suspicious people were investigated.

• Stealing was reported on Corporate Square.

• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Arch Street.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

Tuesday, Dec 15

• Unlawful use of firearms was reported and under investigation.

• Suspicious people were reported.

• A leave the scene accident was reported at U.S. 61 and Westover Road.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

• After drug information was received, a woman was arrested at a home on drug charges.

• Incidences of stealing were reported at Walmart.

• Stealing was reported at 521 Huck Finn Shopping Center.

• Police were called to several disturbances.

• Unlawful use of firearms was reported and was under investigation.

• Suspicious people were reported.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at U.S. 61 and Westover Road.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

• After drug information was received, a woman was arrested at a home on drug charges.

• Incidences of stealing were reported at Walmart.

• Stealing was reported at 521 Huck Finn Shopping Center.

• Police were called to several disturbances.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

• Police responded to reports of several disturbances, and a man was arrested at one home.

• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South 10th St.

• Two men and two women were arrested on drug charges after police received information about drug violations.

• Police checked the well being of people on request.

• An auto theft was reported in the 1200 block of Union.

• Animal complaints included reports of dead animals.

• A woman was arrested on a drug charge in response to drug information received by the police.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 1201 Broadway.

• Stealing was reported in the 800 block of Wilcox Street, the 1200 block of Broadway, the 1900 block of Market Street and the 1500 block of E. Street.

• One driver was ticketed after a non-injury accident in the 4200 block of McMasters Avenue.

• Suspicious people reports were investigated.

Recommended for you