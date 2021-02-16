Tuesday, Feb. 9
Police responded to three accidents, including one with a driver arrested.
Suspicious vehicles were reported.
Animal complaints were investigated, and several verbal warnings were issued for possible animal neglect.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Police were called to four accidents.
Disturbances were investigated.
Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of Lincoln.
A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Hill.
A leave the scene accident was reported at Paris and Hazel.
Animal neglect was reported.
Suspicious people were reported.
Saturday, Feb. 13
A motorist was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident at 4315 McMasters Avenue.
Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Park Avenue.
Two men were arrested at local homes when police responded to domestic disturbances.
An accident resulted in a motorist being arrested for DWI and drug charges.
Traffic hazards were reported.
Written warnings were issued in response to animal neglect reports.