Friday, Jan. 15
Police checked the well being of people by request.
An auto theft in the 2800 block of James Road was reported.
A woman was arrested for stealing at Walmart.
Many vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S 61.
As animal complaints were investigated a verbal warning was issued.
Police were called to several disturbances.
Leave-the-scene accidents were reported on U.S. 61 near Pleasant and on Red Devil Road.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Property damage was reported in the 600 bock of Bird Street.
Animal complaints included possible animal neglect, and verbal warnings were issued.
Reports of suspicious vehicles were investigated.
A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
May vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
Sunday, Jan. 17
A man reported an intoxicated man tried to get in the drivers’ seat of his vehicle in the 100 block of North Main.
Suspicious people were reported at several locations.
An auto theft was reported in the 700 block of Center Street.
Stealing was reported at Walmart twice.