STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department would like to remind the public to provide extra care for their animals due to the extreme cold and precipitation.
Residents should always make sure their animal has food, water that is not frozen and warm shelter for maintaining body heat.
Once temperatures drop under 20 degrees Fahrenheit, all owners need to be aware that their animals could potentially develop cold-associated health problems like frostbite and hypothermia.
Residents are strongly encouraged to bring their animals indoors when possible. The Community Service Officers step up patrol during times like these looking for animals that are being neglected by their owners. The Hannibal Police Department requests that members of the public be responsible pet owners. Officers request everyone make sure their pets are well cared for.
If anyone notices neglected animals, please contact the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.