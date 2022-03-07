Hannibal police recover stolen gun, drum magazine during traffic stop

HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man has been charged with receiving stolen property after Hannibal police recovered a stolen gun and magazine during a traffic stop.
An officer with the Hannibal Police Department saw a vehicle without a front license plate traveling on U.S. 61 at about 3:04 p.m. Friday, near Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The officer positioned himself behind the vehicle and saw the temporary tag was expired. The officer initiated a traffic stop. He could smell what he believed was marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver said they did not have a medical marijuana card and that there was a gun inside the vehicle. All occupants were safely removed from the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, officers located the gun the driver had described. Upon further search of the vehicle, a second handgun, high-capacity magazines and a 50-round drum magazine were recovered.
The second handgun was previously reported stolen from Olivette, Mo. One of the occupants, Tristan T. Holts, 18, of St. Louis, Mo., was taken into custody for possession of the stolen firearm and transported to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
The other three occupants were taken into custody and questioned and released.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Holts charging him with receiving stolen property.
Holts’ bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.
