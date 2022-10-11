HANNIBAL — Investigators with the Hannibal Police Department are gathering information regarding a firearm that was discharged late Monday night.
Hannibal police officers responded to the area of Palmyra Road and Bay Avenue at about 11:43 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance.
During the investigation, officers determined a physical assault occurred between two subjects who were inside a moving vehicle. They reported that one of the vehicle occupants discharged a firearm into the air, began to assault the other occupant, then jumped out of the moving vehicle.
One person was taken into custody for domestic assault and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Officers recovered a firearm from the scene.
The Hannibal Police Department has received several calls regarding a shooting at The Country Club. This is the only incident involving a firearm reported in that area.
More details could be released about the domestic disturbance at a later date if it is deemed appropriate.
