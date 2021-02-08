Tuesday, Feb. 2
Traffic tickets issued included several for window tint violations.
Stealing was reported in the 1100 block of Lindell Avenue and on Industrial Loop.
Police checked the well being of people by request.
One driver was ticketed after a leave-the-scene accident at Bird and North Seventh.
Both drivers were ticketed after a leave-the-scene accident at Pleasant and Euclid.
Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of 29th Street.
Police were called to several accidents.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Stealing was reported at Walmart twice.
Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Hazel Street.
Three verbal warnings were issued after police investigated animal complaints, including neglect.
Stealing was reported in the 100 block of North Griffith Street.
When police responded to disturbance reports, a man was arrested at one home, and women were arrested at two other homes.
Friday, Feb. 5
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Market Street.
A driver received three tickets after an injury accident at Highway MM and U.S. 61.
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street and the 2200 block of Hope Street.
Police were called to non-injury accidents.
A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Center Street.
Reports of suspicious people, animal complaints and disturbances were under investigation.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Police received several reports of failure to stop for a school bus.
Police checked the well being of people as requested.
After a leave-the-scene accident at 505 Broadway, a driver was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene.
A man was arrested for stealing at Walmart.
An auto theft was reported in the 2800 block of Gordon Street.
Police were called to five accidents,
Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of Gordon Street, on Settlers Trail and at Dunham’s in Huck Finn Shopping Center.
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South 10th Street.