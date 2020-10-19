Thursday, Oct. 8

• Stealing was reported in the 3800 block of Highway MM.

• Numerous animal complaints were investigated.

• Property damage was reported on South U.S. 61.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported.

• Property maintenance complaints were received.

• Stealing was reported in the 3600 block of McMasters Avenue.

• A man was ticketed after an injury accident on Lake Apollo at Satellite.

• Two incidents of forgery were reported.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on Adams Drive.

• A man was arrested for a weapon charge and child endangerment after police responded to a domestic disturbance report.

• Police checked the well being of people on request.

Friday, Oct. 9

• A burglary was reported on Munger Lane.

• A burglary was reported on Lakenan Road.

• Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Broadway and at Walmart.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported.

• An injury accident was reported at U.S. 61 and Highway MM.

• Stealing was reported in the 200 block of Magnolia.

• Property damage was reported in the 3700 block of Market Street.

• An auto theft was reported in the 2300 block of Chestnut.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at Harrison Hill and Grand Avenue.

• A man was later located and arrested for DWI and multiple other charges after failing to yield during a traffic stop.

• Police investigated reports of disturbances.

Saturday, Oct. 10

• Animal complaints were investigated.

• Stealing was reported at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center and at Walmart.

• Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Park Avenue.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on MO 79 and Church Street.

• Reckless driving, suspicious vehicles and suspicious people were reported.

Sunday, Oct 11

• A woman was ticketed after a non-injury accident at Broadway and Division.

• Police checked the well being of people on request.

• Animal complaints included possible animal neglect, with an investigation pending.

• Police were called to several disturbances.

• Stealing was reported at Walmart.

• Reports of suspicious people and suspicious vehicles were investigated.

