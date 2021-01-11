Friday, Jan. 1
• Suspicious people were reported and investigated.
• Several traffic accidents was reported.
• Many traffic hazards caused by the ice storm were reported.
• A woman was ticketed after a leave-the-scene accident on Market near Ruby.
• Lines down were reported.
• An injury accident was reported at Mo. 79 and North Street.
• Police checked the well being of people as requested.
• A burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Lakenan Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• A woman was ticketed on a traffic charge after a non-injury accident was reported on Paris near Olive.
• Suspicious people were investigated.
• Abandoned vehicles were reported.
• Property maintenance violations were reported.
• A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Collier Street.
• Police responded to several reports of accidents.
• Animal complaints were under investigation.
• A burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.
• Stealing was reported in the 200 block of North Hawkins.
• A man was arrested on three state warrants and drug charges and also issued a verbal warning for riding a bike or skateboard on a sidewalk.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• Police were called to non-injury accidents.
• Reported property maintenance violations were under investigation.
• Abandoned vehicles were reported.
• Property damage was reported at Church and South 10th Street.
• Stealing was reported at Walmart several times.
• A dog was surrendered after police investigated a reported sick or injured animal.
• Police were called to several disturbances. At one home a woman was arrested on drug charges. At anther home, a man was arrested on a state warrant.
• After a parking complaint was received, a man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant and other charges.
• Stealing was reported on North U.S. 61.
• Police checked the well being of several people on request.