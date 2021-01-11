Friday, Jan. 1

• Suspicious people were reported and investigated.

• Several traffic accidents was reported.

• Many traffic hazards caused by the ice storm were reported.

• A woman was ticketed after a leave-the-scene accident on Market near Ruby.

• Lines down were reported.

• An injury accident was reported at Mo. 79 and North Street.

• Police checked the well being of people as requested.

• A burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Lakenan Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

• A woman was ticketed on a traffic charge after a non-injury accident was reported on Paris near Olive.

• Suspicious people were investigated.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported.

• Property maintenance violations were reported.

• A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Collier Street.

• Police responded to several reports of accidents.

• Animal complaints were under investigation.

• A burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.

• Stealing was reported in the 200 block of North Hawkins.

• A man was arrested on three state warrants and drug charges and also issued a verbal warning for riding a bike or skateboard on a sidewalk.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

• Police were called to non-injury accidents.

• Reported property maintenance violations were under investigation.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported.

• Property damage was reported at Church and South 10th Street.

• Stealing was reported at Walmart several times.

• A dog was surrendered after police investigated a reported sick or injured animal.

• Police were called to several disturbances. At one home a woman was arrested on drug charges. At anther home, a man was arrested on a state warrant.

• After a parking complaint was received, a man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant and other charges.

• Stealing was reported on North U.S. 61.

• Police checked the well being of several people on request.

