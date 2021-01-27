Saturday, Jan. 23
A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Magnolia.
Police responded to reports of disturbances.
A leave-the-scene crash was reported in the 1500 block of Turn Street.
Stealing was reported at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
Property damage was reported at Walmart and at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
Sunday, Jan. 24
An abandoned vehicle was found parked on the sidewalk on Georgia Street.
Animal complaints were investigated.
Police checked the well being of people on request.
A man was arrested for assault.
Several people were arrested on traffic and/or drug charges during traffic stops at various locations.