Thursday, Nov. 19

• Property maintenance reports were under investigation.

• Stealing was reported on Main Street near Broadway.

• Reports of disturbances were investigated.

• Animal complaints were received.

• Police were called to several non-injury accidents.

• Many vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Several people received verbal warnings about park hours at 12:24 p.m. on Lovers Leap.

Friday, Nov. 20

• At 4:26 a.m. a man received a verbal warning about park hours on Lovers Leap.

• Numerous vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

Saturday, Nov. 21

• Speeding tickets and additional traffic tickets were issued at several locations.

• Property damage was reported in Huckleberry Park and in the 1300 block of Mark Twain Avenue.

• Verbal warnings were issued in response to animal complaints.

• Property maintenance violations were reported.

Sunday, Nov. 22

• After an injury accident in the 1600 block of Broadway, a female driver was transported for treatment of injuries and ticketed for DWI.

• Police responded to reports of disturbances, and arrests were made at two homes.

• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.

• Police checked the well being of people on request.

• A male driver was ticketed after a non-in jury accident at Veterans Road and Jimmy O'Donnell Road.

• Police responded to numerous animal complaints, including a dog bite.

