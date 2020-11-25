Thursday, Nov. 19
• Property maintenance reports were under investigation.
• Stealing was reported on Main Street near Broadway.
• Reports of disturbances were investigated.
• Animal complaints were received.
• Police were called to several non-injury accidents.
• Many vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Several people received verbal warnings about park hours at 12:24 p.m. on Lovers Leap.
Friday, Nov. 20
• At 4:26 a.m. a man received a verbal warning about park hours on Lovers Leap.
• Numerous vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Animal complaints were investigated.
Saturday, Nov. 21
• Speeding tickets and additional traffic tickets were issued at several locations.
• Property damage was reported in Huckleberry Park and in the 1300 block of Mark Twain Avenue.
• Verbal warnings were issued in response to animal complaints.
• Property maintenance violations were reported.
Sunday, Nov. 22
• After an injury accident in the 1600 block of Broadway, a female driver was transported for treatment of injuries and ticketed for DWI.
• Police responded to reports of disturbances, and arrests were made at two homes.
• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.
• Police checked the well being of people on request.
• A male driver was ticketed after a non-in jury accident at Veterans Road and Jimmy O'Donnell Road.
• Police responded to numerous animal complaints, including a dog bite.