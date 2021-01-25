Wednesday, Jan. 20
Abandoned vehicles were reported at four locations.
When investigating reports of animal neglect, police issued six verbal warnings to one owner.
Suspicious people were reported.
Fraud was reported twice.
Property maintenance violations were reported.
Stealing was reported in the 100 block of South Seventh.
Thursday, Jan 21
Auto thefts were reported in the 1500 block of Booker and in the 3400 block of Market.
Several people were arrested on drug charges.
Animal complaints were received.
An abandoned vehicle was reported.
Stealing was reported in the 2900 block of Palmyra Road.
A woman was arrested for stealing at Walmart.
Police checked the well being of people as requested.
Friday, Jan. 22
Leave-the-scene accidents were reported at 4803 McMasters and at 3913 McMasters.
Stealing was reported in the 100 block of Ledbetter Lane and the 2900 block of Palmyra Road.
Stealing was reported twice at Walmart.
Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Lindell.
Drug arrests were made at several locations.
Police investigated disturbances.