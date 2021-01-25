Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.