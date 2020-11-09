Hannibal Police Department reports

Friday, Nov. 6

• Reports of suspicious people and a suspicious vehicle were received.

• Property damage was reported in the 4600 block of McMasters Avenue.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.

• A dog owner was ticketed after police investigated an animal complaint.

• Non-injury accidents were reported at Broadway and North Seventh Street and at U.S. 61 and Highway MM.

• Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Market Street.

• A male driver was arrested for drugs and traffic charges and an out-of-state warrant.

• Stealing by forgery was reported.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on Fairway Drive.

• Police investigated reports of disturbances and juvenile problems.

• Stealing was reported at Walmart, and a woman was arrested.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 4215 McMasters Avenue.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI and two other charges.

Saturday, Nov. 7

• Two incidences of stealing were reported at Walmart.

• Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Taylor Street.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

• Police responded to reports of disturbances.

• The well-being of people was checked as requested.

• Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Hope Street.

• Reported of property maintenance violations were received.

• Non-injury accidents were reported at West Ely Road near McMasters Avenue and on Stardust near U.S. 61.

• Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Manning and in the 2300 block of Hope Street.

