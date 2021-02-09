HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department reminds local residents to provide extra care for their animals due to the extreme cold and precipitation.
Pet owners should always make sure their animal has food, water that is not frozen and warm shelter so they can maintain body heat. Once temperatures drop below 20 degrees, all pet owners need to be aware their animals could potentially develop health problems associated with the cold conditions like frostbite and hypothermia.
The Hannibal Police Department strongly encourages residents to bring their animals indoors when possible. The Community Service Officers step up patrol during times like these, looking for animals that are being neglected by their owners.
The Hannibal Police Department requests members of the public act as responsible pet owners. Everyone should make sure their pets are well cared for. Anyone who notices neglected animals is asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987.