Hannibal police arrest suspect in connection with death of Hannibal man

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Wednesday discovery of an unresponsive man who died later that night.
Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, has been charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest. The charges stem from of an ongoing investigation into the death on Wednesday night of a Hannibal man.
NECOMM dispatched Hannibal police officers at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Lyon St. with a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Early Thursday morning, detectives with the Hannibal Police Department went to a residence on Darr St. as part of the investigation. When they arrived, the detectives reported seeing Rickey as he attempted to flee on foot.
The officers apprehended Rickey and took him into custody without further incident. A warrant for Rickey was issued Thursday in the Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.
Rickey is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
This is an active investigation, and police reported more they may release further information at an appropriate time.
