HANNIBAL — Hannibal police officers arrested a suspect six minutes after a reported robbery attempt at Huck Finn Shopping Center.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a NECOMM dispatch about a reported robbery attempt at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Officers received information that a male suspect reportedly entered a business in the 500 block of Huck Finn Shopping Center, brandished a firearm and demanded an employee place items from the store in a bag.
The employee reportedly refused, and the male ran from the business. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect and officers began canvassing the area.
Within six minutes, officers were able to locate the suspect. They took him into custody without incident.
The suspect was taken to Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
