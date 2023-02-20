Hannibal police arrest barricaded suspect Sunday morning

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is under arrest after Hannibal police responded to disturbance call on Sunday morning.
Officers arrived around 7:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of N. 11th St. When they arrived on the scene, police determined Jon R. Morton, 37, of Hannibal, was involved in a disturbance and was still inside the apartment.
Morton had two felony warrants. Due to Morton’s history and risk factors, the Hannibal Special Response Team was activated along with officers trained as negotiators. Several residents were evacuated for safety reasons and officers began trying to contact the suspect.
After an extended period of time, Morton spoke with negotiators and later agreed to surrender. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail for the outstanding warrants. Hannibal police reported there could be additional charges at a later time.
No injuries were reported.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Housing Authority, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Fire Department and the Tri-Township Fire Protection District.
