HANNIBAL — The Rev. Eric Carlson, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, received national recognition on Sunday for his compassion and dedication to students when he was presented the National Lutheran School Accreditation (NLSA) School Shepherd Award.
During Sunday’s worship service, students sang songs after Scripture verses were read. Carlson began his sermon thanking the children and saying, “it was great to hear you sing about how you are kids of the Kingdom and how you love the Lord,” noting it was a treat for the preschool students to join in. Congregation members, parents and colleagues submitted letters to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) recommending Carlson for the honor. According to the NLSA, the School Shepherd Award honors a pastor who “provides outstanding encouragement, support and service to his school” and who articulates “a clear philosophy of Lutheran education.”
Cindy L. Russell Lippincott wrote in her nomination letter about why Carlson should receive the award. She explained how he strives to enrich everyone with a stronger sense of the Lutheran faith, focusing efforts daily on each child and their families.
Since he became the pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in 2017, Carlson has led efforts to expand the scope of the church and school’s reach, with growing enrollment and plans for an expanded school footprint before the pandemic. After that time, Carlson took on multiple aspects of adapting to the situation, including transitioning worship services, school chapel services and catechism lessons to online formats and providing support for everyone affected by the pandemic.
“Additionally, he participates in school morning COVID-19 screenings and evening send offs where he greets each child by name. The students love to see him around the school. This is especially apparent when the preschool aged children shout, ‘Hi Pastor’ and give him a big greeting when they see him,” Lippincott wrote. “This personal bond that Pastor has established with the children provided the extra support that they needed during a particularly difficult school year.”
Carlson leads chapel service for preschool and elementary students, conducts catechism lessons for staff members, teaching occasional lessons in class and meeting with students, staff and parents “to talk about joys and challenges at the school and in their lives.”
“We have time for prayer and encouragement throughout the day,” Carlson said. “It is easy for me to stop by the playground and lunchroom to visit with the students. Throughout the years, parents have felt comfortable to approach me with questions about the faith, prayer requests, concerns and, best of all, to ask if I can baptize their children. Many of these situations have come about because I am present, available and willing to talk.”
During the award presentation, LCMS English District Education Executive Albert Amling and Director of LCMS School Ministry Dr. Rebecca Schmidt commended Carlson for his compassion and leadership at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School.
“This is no small feat. This is a team ministry, and it is a very critically important ministry,” Schmidt said, thanking congregation members, parents, school leaders and school board members for their supportive roles.
Amling pointed out how Carlson leads each day by example.
“He chose to move his office inside the school. Those things don’t just happen everywhere,” Amling said. “His work in service has stood out, and you are blessed to be here under his shepherding on a daily basis.”
Schmidt and Amling presented a gold box to Carlson, which he opened to reveal the School Shepherd Award to a round of applause from members of the congregation. He made sure to commend everyone who assists him in leading children through God’s word.
“I don’t have much to add other than thank you. I thank you for a wonderful ministry here, and teachers and staff who are just wonderful partners in the Gospel,” Carlson said. “And without them, and the Board of Christian Education and everyone in this congregation, it wouldn’t be possible. So, thank you for all of your help and assistance in ministry, and I hope that this will be a very positive thing for our school as we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.