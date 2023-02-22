HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is getting ready for warmer weather and seeking applications for seasonal employment. Applications for jobs with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation are due Friday, March 3.
There will be about 30 lifeguards hired to work at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. There are 10 lifeguards on staff during regular hours of operation. Applicants should be a strong swimmer but will be trained and certified by Hannibal Aquatics director Jenna McDonald. All applicants must be 15 by Monday, May 1.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will also hire a pool manager, who must be at least 18 years old.
Front desk and concession personnel at the Hannibal Aquatic Center must be at least 16 by Monday, May 1.
There are also openings for Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department seasonal maintenance work and Ramp Park attendant. Those applicants must be at least 16 by Monday, May 1.
Bear Creek Sports Park, which is now under the management of Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will hire concessions employees and umpires. Those applicants must be 15 by Monday, May 1.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department employs 11 full-time staff and more than 60 part-time and seasonal staff.
