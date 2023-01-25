HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is sponsoring a snowman contest today.
Participants can send a photo of their snowman to the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Facebook page and the photo with the most shares, likes and comments will win a Hannibal Parks & Recreation prize package. The prize will include a laminated award certificate and a 20-punch pass to the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.