HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is creating a new league to bring a backyard sport inside a newly renovated facility.
The Clemens Cornhole League will be played in the Clemens Training Facility, the former offices at Clemens Field, Hannibal’s historic baseball stadium. The building has been renovated to allow teams and players pitching and hitting practice.
The Cornhole league begins Nov. 9 and will be Wednesdays for six to eight weeks, depending on the number of teams. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. The cost is $60 per team.
“It’s a league that can appeal to all ages and all skill levels,” said Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
He noted that cornhole has increased in popularity over the years, starting at tailgate parties and now televised with major national tournaments.
“It’s a good sport for husbands and wives or just friends or relatives,” he said. “It’s fun entertainment for a weeknight.”
He said the league will be divided into recreational and competitive if there is enough interest. Teams are encouraged to bring their own bags or they will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.