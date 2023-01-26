Hannibal Parks & Recreation chooses winner of snowman contest

HANNIBAL — Braxten Reigle, 8, with his snowman Officer Frosty, won the Snowman Contest sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department on Wednesday.
His snowman received the most shares, likes and comments on the Hannibal Parks Facebook page and earned him a prize package from Hannibal Parks & Recreation. There were 15 entries in the contest.
