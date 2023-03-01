HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Winter Pickleball League ended Tuesday with a single-elimination tournament in the competitive division.
Jay Johnson and Jacob Hammock were the winners; with Justin and Jack Parker winning second place. Andrew and Alicia Kestner won the intermediate division with the overall best record. There were 13 teams in the competitive league and seven teams in the intermediate division.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering Drop-In Pickleball on some Tuesday evenings starting Tuesday, March 7.
Drop-In Pickleball will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 11, April 18 and April 25 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Each participant must pay $5 per night.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels. Rules for pickleball are simple, making it an ideal introductory sport.
Drop-In Pickleball allows players to “drop in” and play games. Courts will be designated for competitive, intermediate and leisure players. Four players start on a court; when a game is complete, the winners will remain on the court and separate. The losers will go to the bench. Two new players from the bench will join the new game. This system allows people to play with new partners.
More information about Drop-In Pickleball is available by calling 573-221-0154 or by visiting www.hannibalparks.org
