HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Winter Pickleball League ended Tuesday with a single-elimination tournament in the competitive division.

Jay Johnson and Jacob Hammock were the winners; with Justin and Jack Parker winning second place. Andrew and Alicia Kestner won the intermediate division with the overall best record. There were 13 teams in the competitive league and seven teams in the intermediate division.

