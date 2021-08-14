The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has been forced to close several properties in order to make needed repairs in the wake of Thursday night’s severe storm which damaged homes and properties throughout the area and left many without power.
According to a release, Riverview Park will be closed until further notice while officials and volunteers “clear the destruction” across the park.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center closed Friday for repairs with the intent of reopening Aug. 14.
The new Hannibal Marina also sustained heavy damage. The set of docks closest to the boat ramp is currently unavailable for use as the gangway was torn away from its anchor during the storm.
Officials with Hannibal Parks and Rec are working to complete all repairs as soon as possible.