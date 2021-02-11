Hannibal Parks and Recreation offering bird event

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is offering a free nature program focusing on birds that will be more visible this winter above Hannibal.
“Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Hannibal Regional Airport on County Road 425. The program is free but space is limited and reservations are required through Hannibal Parks and Recreation. Masks will be required while inside.
According to Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, Hannibal residents are more able to observe many species of migratory birds in what is called the great Mississippi River Flyway. More than 325 bird species make the round trip from Canada and the northern U.S. to the Gulf of Mexico and Central and South America, according to the National Audubon Society.
“You’ve probably seen some of the big birds like swans, pelicans, snow and Canada geese, vultures and ducks of all types. But what about the smaller ones like different warblers, finches, sparrows, orioles, the bobolink, and so many others?" Rublee said. "Let’s celebrate and gain a greater appreciation of where we live along this magnificent migration route.”
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists Hannibal chapter.