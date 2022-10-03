ORLANDO, Fla. — Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida, restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area.

“Our crews started restoring ‘feeder’ lines yesterday afternoon which gets the most people restored with power,” said Kevin Thornton, a crew leader for the MPUA Resource Services Corporation in Columbia. “The Orlando area started getting hit Wednesday afternoon and it lasted for about 24 hours. Of the hurricane relief efforts I have assisted with, the water is more of an issue in this area than wind damage.” Hurricane Ian left more than 2 million Florida homes and businesses without power.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.