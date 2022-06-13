MEXICO, Mo. — Hannibal and Palmyra will be represented this week as competitors and pageant directors from across Missouri begin talent performances, interviews and evening gown rehearsals at Missouri Military Academy.
The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2022 includes Miss Audrain’s Outstanding Teen Alana Lemon. She is the daughter of James and Anna Lemon of Hannibal. Lemon is a student at Hannibal Hall High School.
For the talent portion of the competition, she will sing for the judges and audience. Lemon will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcasing her fitness during a special fitness routine.
Lemon will represent her platform, “Project Bookworm one that focuses on the benefits of reading.
Lemon’s title covers the Mexico area. Since she was crowned this fall, Lemon has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.
The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2022 includes Miss Flower City’s Outstanding Teen, Mallory Sublette. She is the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra, and a student at Palmyra High School.
For the talent portion of the competition, she will perform a dance for the judges and audience. Sublette will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcasing her fitness during a special fitness routine.
Sublette will also represent her platform, “Wellness 360,” which she describes as “promoting intentional efforts towards social, emotional and physical wellness that create a healthy life balance.”
Sublette’s title covers the Hannibal and Quincy area. Since she was crowned this winter, she has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.
Pageant week began with a kick-off brunch on Monday, when the candidates were recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teens will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet event in downtown Mexico.
The preliminary competition began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage later this summer.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.
